Wild Orchid? by dragey74
Photo 1509

Wild Orchid?

Google Lens says its a wild orchid but I'm not sure.

I'll go back in a few days to see if it's flowered
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty.
April 14th, 2025  
gloria jones
Beautiful.
April 14th, 2025  
