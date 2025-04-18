Sign up
Photo 1513
Rippleman
I took some ripple shots today and thought the shapes here looked like the profile of a man.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
3
1
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1660
photos
73
followers
150
following
414% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
18th April 2025 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
ripples
Suzanne
ace
Yes they do! Well caight!
April 18th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Yes!! Amazing!
April 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
April 18th, 2025
