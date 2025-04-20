Previous
Haystack doorway by dragey74
Photo 1515

Haystack doorway

We walked around Grafham Water today. It was lovely and sunny and there is some great views.
There was a giant haystack about half way round which had an alcove with a view over the water where there were lots of sail boats
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Martyn Drage

