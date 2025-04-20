Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1515
Haystack doorway
We walked around Grafham Water today. It was lovely and sunny and there is some great views.
There was a giant haystack about half way round which had an alcove with a view over the water where there were lots of sail boats
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1665
photos
74
followers
151
following
415% complete
View this month »
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
Latest from all albums
1512
108
1513
109
1514
40
110
1515
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
20th April 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
water
,
walk
,
hay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close