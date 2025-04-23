Previous
New leaf by dragey74
Photo 1518

New leaf

I can't remember the name of this plant we have in the garden but I noticed a big new shoot a few days ago and now the leaves are looking very fresh
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
Wonderful close-up of intricate beauty.
April 23rd, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact