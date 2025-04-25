Sign up
Photo 1520
Deer
A minute or so before I took this a fox ran past in this spot. I waited around to see if it would come back but the cute deer showed up instead. It was watching me as I took some pics.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Karen
Beautiful shot. I love the way they stand dead still, turn their head and have this manner of sussing something or someone out. Lovely patch of black on the forehead.
April 25th, 2025
Diana
What a beautiful surprise for you, lovely shot of this cutie.
April 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Well spotted and captured.
April 25th, 2025
