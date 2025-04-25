Previous
Deer
Deer

A minute or so before I took this a fox ran past in this spot. I waited around to see if it would come back but the cute deer showed up instead. It was watching me as I took some pics.
Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Karen
Beautiful shot. I love the way they stand dead still, turn their head and have this manner of sussing something or someone out. Lovely patch of black on the forehead.
Diana
What a beautiful surprise for you, lovely shot of this cutie.
mittens (Marilyn)
Well spotted and captured.
