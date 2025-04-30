Sign up
Previous
Photo 1525
Light and shade
A tree near the pond at work with the some nice light and shade on the branches and tiny needle like leaves
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
118
1523
1524
42
119
43
120
1525
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
30th April 2025 1:35pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
light
,
green
,
shade
