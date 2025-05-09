Previous
Trees by dragey74
Trees

Late night/early morning in central Birmingham.
We had been to see a comedian at the Town Hall and walked back to the hotel down the main street.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Martyn Drage

How pretty. Great shot
May 11th, 2025  
Wow! Love it! Great colors!
May 11th, 2025  
Enchanting
May 11th, 2025  
