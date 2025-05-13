Previous
Red Damselfly by dragey74
Photo 1538

Red Damselfly

Spotted a few of these near the pond at work. They don't settle for long but I think this one was munching on a fly so it stayed a while. If you zoom in you can see a bit still left in its front grabbers.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
@dragey74
Barb ace
Superb closeup!
May 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW, look at those wings
May 13th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely shot.
May 13th, 2025  
