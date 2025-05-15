Previous
In the woods by dragey74
Photo 1540

In the woods

An ICM day
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great ICM. Did you think of cropping out the heavy tree on the left to emphasise the lovely progression diagonally left to right of the other trees?? I really enjoy your photos.
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact