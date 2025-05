The LFC Parade Bus #1

Here is the LFC captain Virgil Van Dijk with the actual Premier League trophy on the victory parade bus. The other players seen here are Joe Gomez (hood up), Andy Roberston and Ibou Konate.

Thousands of fans lined the 9km route to celebrate and waited in the rain singing and partying.

It was sadly marred by the incident with the car in the city centre.