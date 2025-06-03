Previous
Snail by dragey74
Photo 1559

Snail

I went on a little wander at lunch and spotted this big snail on a wall. There were a few out as it had just been raining.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
% complete

Jessica Eby ace
I love snails... Great photo of this one! The details and tones are wonderful.
June 3rd, 2025  
