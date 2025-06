Fox

The place where I work has a couple of ponds. The small one where a lot of my photo's are taken and this one, which is known as the swamp. There is a small section of decking overlooking the water where there was a duck in the shade. A few minutes later I heard the duck quacking so turned around to see this fox drinking from the swamp. It wasn't there long so I was fairly lucky to see it and get a couple of pics.