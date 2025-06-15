Previous
Water birds by dragey74
Photo 1571

Water birds

Oystercatchers, an Egret and a black headed gull.
These and lots more birds spotted around a local nature reserve called Summer Leys.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
430% complete

