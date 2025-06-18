Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1574
Mallard
A duck has taken residence in the pond at work. I see him sitting here most days.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
1
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1791
photos
78
followers
154
following
431% complete
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1571
167
48
1572
168
1573
169
1574
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th June 2025 12:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
green
,
yellow
,
water
,
bird
,
duck
,
brown
,
mallard
,
drake
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and details, such beautiful plumage.
June 19th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous duck!
June 19th, 2025
