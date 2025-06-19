Previous
Tunnel vision by dragey74
Photo 1575

Tunnel vision

A late night shot somewhere near the NEC in Birmingham
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
431% complete

Photo Details

Karen ace
Super symmetry, leading line and colour.
June 20th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Wow! You know what you are doing! I would hide the white dots on the carpet though!
June 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Mesmerizing
June 20th, 2025  
