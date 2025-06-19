Sign up
Photo 1575
Tunnel vision
A late night shot somewhere near the NEC in Birmingham
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
18th June 2025 11:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
black
,
light
,
yellow
,
tunnel
,
stripes
Karen
ace
Super symmetry, leading line and colour.
June 20th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Wow! You know what you are doing! I would hide the white dots on the carpet though!
June 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Mesmerizing
June 20th, 2025
