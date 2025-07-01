Sign up
Previous
Photo 1587
The Return of the Cub
A very brief visit by the fox cub to the big pond at work today.
In this shot he was eyeing up a pheasant on the other side of the water.
A few seconds after this he had disappeared again.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
0
0
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1819
photos
83
followers
158
following
434% complete
2
365
1st July 2025 12:52pm
red
,
green
,
animal
,
orange
,
pond
,
fox
,
cub
