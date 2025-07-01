Previous
The Return of the Cub by dragey74
Photo 1587

The Return of the Cub

A very brief visit by the fox cub to the big pond at work today.

In this shot he was eyeing up a pheasant on the other side of the water.

A few seconds after this he had disappeared again.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
434% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact