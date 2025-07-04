Previous
Posing Soldier Beetle by dragey74
Photo 1590

Posing Soldier Beetle

I was trying to get a macro of the long grass but it was too windy. Then I saw this fellow posing perfectly and directly in my eye line and couldn't miss it.

4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Martyn Drage

Diana ace
Awesome focus and dof!
July 5th, 2025  
