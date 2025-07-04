Sign up
Previous
Photo 1590
Posing Soldier Beetle
I was trying to get a macro of the long grass but it was too windy. Then I saw this fellow posing perfectly and directly in my eye line and couldn't miss it.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
1
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1825
photos
83
followers
161
following
435% complete
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
182
1587
183
1588
184
1589
1590
185
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th July 2025 1:15pm
red
,
yellow
,
grass
,
macro
,
bug
,
beetle
,
soldier
,
focus
Diana
ace
Awesome focus and dof!
July 5th, 2025
