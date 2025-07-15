Sign up
Photo 1601
Retro
An afternoon at The Pixel Bunker in Milton Keynes - There are lots of classic arcade game here, however, I was not very good at any 🤣🤣.
Good fun though
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1848
photos
83
followers
163
following
438% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
15th July 2025 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
arcade
,
space
,
games
,
retro
,
invaders
