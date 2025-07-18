Sign up
Photo 1604
Two Canoes
The gap in the trees framed these canoes nicely
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
18th July 2025 12:02pm
Tags
tree
,
red
,
sky
,
blue
,
water
,
trees
,
canoe
Karen
Delightful scene - the red of the two canoes is a fabulous pop in the image. Love the framing.
July 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Excellent photograph
July 18th, 2025
ByBri
A lovely pieceful waterside scene..
July 18th, 2025
