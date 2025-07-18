Previous
Two Canoes by dragey74
Two Canoes

The gap in the trees framed these canoes nicely
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Karen ace
Delightful scene - the red of the two canoes is a fabulous pop in the image. Love the framing.
July 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph
July 18th, 2025  
ByBri
A lovely pieceful waterside scene..
July 18th, 2025  
