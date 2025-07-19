Sign up
Photo 1605
Stem
But which plant is it from?
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1857
photos
83
followers
163
following
439% complete
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th July 2025 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
macro
,
garden
,
stem
vaidas
ace
Nice
July 21st, 2025
Karen
ace
Wonderful - a terrific and unique capture.
July 21st, 2025
