Previous
Photo 1616
Common Blue
I dont recall seeing one of these before, does anyone else?
Uncommon Blue perhaps??!
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
5
3
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details
Tags
blue
,
macro
,
bug
,
butterfly
,
common
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
July 30th, 2025
Mark Prince
ace
They are well spread over most of the country in suitable habitat. Having said that, I don’t find them that often, but do have Holly Blues in the garden regularly.
July 30th, 2025
Mark Prince
ace
Oh and nice clear shot too.
July 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
July 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautifully captured! I will look for one like this the next time I have the chance to visit the butterfly house in Missoula! Hope I see one. Such a lovely color!
July 30th, 2025
