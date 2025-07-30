Previous
Common Blue by dragey74
Photo 1616

Common Blue

I dont recall seeing one of these before, does anyone else?
Uncommon Blue perhaps??!
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
July 30th, 2025  
Mark Prince ace
They are well spread over most of the country in suitable habitat. Having said that, I don’t find them that often, but do have Holly Blues in the garden regularly.
July 30th, 2025  
Mark Prince ace
Oh and nice clear shot too.
July 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
July 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautifully captured! I will look for one like this the next time I have the chance to visit the butterfly house in Missoula! Hope I see one. Such a lovely color!
July 30th, 2025  
