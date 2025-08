Ghost

Emma and I are on weekend away to York and then the Peak District. In York, along the famous Shambles Street, there is a very cool shop called The York Ghost Merchants. It is very popular as you can get these very cool mini ghost figurines. This is the one I chose. In the shop, which is very small, there are a couple of photo opportunities for the ghost you choose.



You can see the outside of the shop in my other photo album for today