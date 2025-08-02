Sign up
Photo 1619
Cute Gargoyle
I spotted this on top of a shop in York. It made me smile
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1887
photos
85
followers
164
following
443% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
2nd August 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
figure
,
wings
,
gargoyle
,
cure
