Looking out

We moved from York to a Shepherds hut in the Peak District. We are close to a massive and quite high rock formation called Stanage Edge. We walked from the hut to the top and this is one of many views from the top. This is me inside a small cave looking out.

We walked back , on a kinder route, to the local town after for a well earned drink and tasty pizza. Then we walked back to the hut. Our google maps said it 5 miles but it felt a lot more.