Three Ghosts by dragey74
Photo 1621

Three Ghosts

Spooky goings on in the Peak District.👻

These are the three Ghost figures we got from The York Ghost Merchants the other day.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Martyn Drage

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute and ghostly
August 4th, 2025  
Shirley ace
So cute
August 4th, 2025  
