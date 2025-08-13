Previous
Snakelocks Anenome by dragey74
Snakelocks Anenome

We did a cove hop to a couple of beaches along the Devon coast today and spotted this cool anenome in one of them as the tide was coming back in. They're quite common around the UK and have great colours.
Martyn Drage

Annie D ace
Beautiful colours!
August 14th, 2025  
