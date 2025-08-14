Sign up
Photo 1631
Gem Anenome
It looks like it could be painful if stepped on. But if it is a gem anenome (Google lens think so) it apparently doesn't hurt.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details
Tags
sea
,
anenome
,
gem
,
rockpool
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating
August 14th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It may not hurt, but what does it do to the anemone.? Nice capture of the anemone.
August 15th, 2025
