Gem Anenome by dragey74
Photo 1631

Gem Anenome

It looks like it could be painful if stepped on. But if it is a gem anenome (Google lens think so) it apparently doesn't hurt.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
August 14th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It may not hurt, but what does it do to the anemone.? Nice capture of the anemone.
August 15th, 2025  
