The back of a feather by dragey74
The back of a feather

I picked up a nice feather, from a Kite or a Buzzard.
The back looks very cool close up
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Martyn Drage
Karen ace
Incredible, what perfection - a stunning feather!
August 29th, 2025  
