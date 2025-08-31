Sign up
Photo 1648
Sheild Bug #1
This fella was zipping about in the car.
I had lots of green waste to take to the tip the other day and a few bugs to remove frkm the car afterwards. This one must have been hidden until today.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1947
photos
86
followers
166
following
451% complete
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
Tags
green
,
macro
,
bug
,
insect
,
sheild
