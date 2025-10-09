Previous
A happy squirrel by dragey74
Photo 1687

A happy squirrel

Mr Squirrel hopped up on to the post and kindly let me take his photo before he was off.
He was close to me so I tried to be quick.before he ran off
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Barb ace
He has a long tail!!
October 9th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cute image
October 10th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Cute
October 10th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Fabulous!
October 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
He has found quite a feast. I love his long tail
October 10th, 2025  
