Photo 1702
Tilt
A red kite flying low over head
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
2055
photos
86
followers
165
following
466% complete
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
24th October 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bird
,
of
,
tilt
,
prey
,
kite
,
bif
Marj
Looks like a real bird. Well done!
October 25th, 2025
