Lights by dragey74
Photo 1706

Lights

This was taken looking up at the lights on the way down the stairs at the local cinema. I've used the same shot four times make a symmetrical collage.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
467% complete

Photo Details

