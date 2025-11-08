Sign up
Photo 1717
Big Fire
At a local fireworks night
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
0
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
2087
photos
86
followers
165
following
470% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
8th November 2025 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
fireworks
,
orange
,
hit
Shutterbug
ace
Are you saying that was intentional. It’s not what I usually think of as fireworks. If you’ve seen the movie The Lost Bus, you will know why we are afraid of fire here in Northern California.
November 9th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Yeah, it was. Its tradition here around November 5th but it was well marshalled etc. The fireworks came later in the night.
I haven't seen the movie yet but news of the fires over there was on the news here, so understand the fear.
November 9th, 2025
I haven't seen the movie yet but news of the fires over there was on the news here, so understand the fear.