Big Fire by dragey74
Photo 1717

Big Fire

At a local fireworks night
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Are you saying that was intentional. It’s not what I usually think of as fireworks. If you’ve seen the movie The Lost Bus, you will know why we are afraid of fire here in Northern California.
November 9th, 2025  
Yeah, it was. Its tradition here around November 5th but it was well marshalled etc. The fireworks came later in the night.
I haven't seen the movie yet but news of the fires over there was on the news here, so understand the fear.
November 9th, 2025  
