Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1729
Kestrel in flight
A golden sunrise this morning, I spotted this Kestrel flying low over a path nearby.
It was dipping in and out of the sunlight coming over the hedges behind me
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
2108
photos
86
followers
165
following
473% complete
View this month »
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
Latest from all albums
320
1725
321
1726
322
1727
1728
1729
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th November 2025 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
of
,
prey
,
kestrel
,
bif
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close