Kestrel in flight by dragey74
Photo 1729

Kestrel in flight

A golden sunrise this morning, I spotted this Kestrel flying low over a path nearby.
It was dipping in and out of the sunlight coming over the hedges behind me
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
