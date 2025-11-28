Previous
A drop by dragey74
Photo 1737

A drop

Another macro shot from the cold day on a Wednesday. A nice bright solitary droplet
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Superior focus!
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact