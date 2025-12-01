Previous
Scenes on the Square by dragey74
Photo 1740

Scenes on the Square

On Leicester Square in London there are several sculptures of famous characters.
Here are most of them.
Can you name them all?
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
