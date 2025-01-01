Next
Blue sky #1 by dragey74
Blue sky #1

For my album 3 monthly themes in 2025.

January's theme is blue skies.

Jan 1 was grey, wet and cloudy which was a shame so here is the morning sky from Jan 2.
Hopefully I'll have a calendar view full of blue skies for January.
Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
