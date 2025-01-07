Previous
Blue Sky #7 by dragey74
7 / 365

Blue Sky #7

A bright blue sky this afternoon, with some wispy coulds drifting along.

Taken Jan 7
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1% complete

