Pigeon 1/31

So for my themed album for March, I thought it would be interesting (maybe) to fill it with a load of Pigeon photos 🕊. Then as I was building up some pics I realised that lots of them were sitting on cables or branches which led me to think about putting these images on the outside dates on my calendar view to act as a frame and others on the inside.

Let see how it goes....and apologies for the pigeon overload 😃