64 / 365
Pigeon 5/31
This one has been filtered with the 'Morning' filter on Snapseed. I was seeing which would work and this seemed to with the orange sitting nicely under the cable.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2025 themes
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st January 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
filter
,
orange
,
pigeon
