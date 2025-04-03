Sign up
93 / 365
Shapes + Patterns • 3
CIRCLES + QUADS
A Church window
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
0
0
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1628
photos
69
followers
146
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2025 themes
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st January 2025 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
patterns
,
shapes
,
circles
,
quads
