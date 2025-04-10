Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
SHAPES + PATTERNS • 10
CIRCLES
Bubble wrap
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
2
1
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1644
photos
70
followers
147
following
Tags
blue
,
patterns
,
circle
,
shapes
Lesley
ace
I would never have thought of this. Very good
April 11th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice shapes and texture
April 11th, 2025
