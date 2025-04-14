Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
104 / 365
Shapes + Patterns •14
ZIG ZAGS
TRIANGLES
SQUARES
Some mesh netting on an allotment
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1652
photos
71
followers
148
following
28% complete
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Latest from all albums
101
1506
102
1507
103
1508
104
1509
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2025 themes
Taken
25th March 2025 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
patterns
,
shapes
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
April 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close