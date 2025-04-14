Previous
Shapes + Patterns •14 by dragey74
104 / 365

Shapes + Patterns •14

ZIG ZAGS
TRIANGLES
SQUARES

Some mesh netting on an allotment
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
April 14th, 2025  
