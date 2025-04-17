Sign up
Previous
107 / 365
Shapes + Patterns •17
CIRCLES
An abandoned fire pit cylinder
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1658
photos
73
followers
150
following
Views
4
Album
2025 themes
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th March 2025 1:49pm
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
patterns
,
shapes
,
circles
