109 / 365
Shapes + Patterns • 19
LINES
The folded pages of a book
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1662
photos
74
followers
151
following
Tags
book
,
lines
,
patterns
,
shapes
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful patterns
April 20th, 2025
