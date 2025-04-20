Sign up
110 / 365
Shapes + Patterns • 20
SWIRLS
CIRCLE
This is a slate 'piece' near the museum in the town centre. It's been there a long time so is now virtually covered in moss.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Tags
yellow
,
patterns
,
moss
,
shapes
,
slate
