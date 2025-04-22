Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
112 / 365
Shapes + Patterns •.22
Rectangles
A Church window
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1669
photos
74
followers
152
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Latest from all albums
1514
40
110
1515
1516
111
112
1517
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 themes
Taken
31st March 2025 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
patterns
,
shapes
,
rectangles
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice!
April 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close