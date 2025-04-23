Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
113 / 365
Shapes + Patterns • 23
SQUARES
RECTANGLES
A field of Solar panels
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1671
photos
75
followers
152
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Latest from all albums
110
1515
1516
111
112
1517
113
1518
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2025 themes
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th April 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
patterns
,
shapes
,
rectangles
,
solar
,
squares
Marj
ace
An interesting mosaic of innovation and sustainability.
April 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close