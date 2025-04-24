Sign up
114 / 365
Shapes + Patterns • 24
CIRCLES
The foyer carpet in my local cinema.
Its red and black anyway but the red light on the wall next to this section made it really red
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
1
0
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1673
photos
75
followers
152
following
31% complete
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Tags
red
,
patterns
,
shapes
,
circles
Marj
ace
Visually pleasing repetition of circular shapes in balance with one another.
April 24th, 2025
