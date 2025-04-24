Previous
Shapes + Patterns • 24 by dragey74
114 / 365

Shapes + Patterns • 24

CIRCLES

The foyer carpet in my local cinema.
Its red and black anyway but the red light on the wall next to this section made it really red
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Martyn Drage

Marj ace
Visually pleasing repetition of circular shapes in balance with one another.
April 24th, 2025  
