Previous
117 / 365
Shapes + patterns • 27
TRIANGLES
QUADS
LINES
Some power cables near Grafham Water.
Plus a bonus Spitfire in between the cables
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
0
0
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1680
photos
75
followers
152
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Latest from all albums
1519
115
1520
116
1521
117
1522
41
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2025 themes
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th April 2025 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
lines
,
patterns
,
shapes
,
triangles
,
spitfire
